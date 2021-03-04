Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cannae Holdings (CNNE), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Cannae Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

Cannae Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.75B and has a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNNE in relation to earlier this year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following business segment: Restaurant Group, Ceridian, T-System, and Corporate and Other. The Restaurant Group segment is consist of the operations of ABRH. The Ceridian segment refers to Ceridian HCM, a global company which offers a broad range of services and software designed to help employers effectively manage employment processes. The T-System segment is comprised of the operations of the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, T-System which provides clinical documentation and coding solutions to hospital based and free standing emergency departments and urgent care facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers certain other unallocated corporate overhead expenses and other smaller investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.