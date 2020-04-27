Canfor (CFPZF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canfor (CFPZF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Canfor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.43, representing an 81.4% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Based on Canfor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and GAAP net loss of $70 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $86.6 million.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp. The company was founded by John G. Prentice and L.L.G. Bentley in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.