Canfor (CFPZF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor (CFPZF), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canfor with a $12.52 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.15 and a one-year low of $6.42. Currently, Canfor has an average volume of 7,661.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.