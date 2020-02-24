Canfor (CFPZF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Hamir Patel from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Canfor (CFPZF), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Cascades.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.52, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canfor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $39.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.