Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) on December 4 and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.23, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on November 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

Canadian Western Bank’s market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.