Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Western Bank with a $26.30 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $20.08. Currently, Canadian Western Bank has an average volume of 255.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management.