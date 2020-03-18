Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.05, close to its 52-week low of $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Western Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.39.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Western Bank’s market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management.