Canadian Tire (CDNAF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Hold rating on Canadian Tire (CDNAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Tire with a $130.96 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $117.99 and a one-year low of $99.05. Currently, Canadian Tire has an average volume of 658.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.