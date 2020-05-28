Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Canadian Solar (CSIQ), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Bloom Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Solar with a $25.00 average price target.

Based on Canadian Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $920 million and net profit of $67.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $901 million and had a net profit of $112 million.

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.