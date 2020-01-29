Canadian Railway (CNI) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.01, close to its 52-week high of $96.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $96.83 average price target, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$123.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $905 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $865 million.

Canadian National Railway Co. is engages in rail and related transportation business. The company’s services include integrated transportation services: rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services It offers movement of a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods including petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal and automotive. Canadian National Railway was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.