Canadian Railway (CNI) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $81.96 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.53 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 1.31M.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.