Canadian Railway (CNI) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of C$139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.94, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.61 and a one-year low of $75.88. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 906.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Founded in 1919, Canadian National Railway Co. is a Canada-based company which is engaged in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The company offers its services in industries including automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals.