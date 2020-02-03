Canadian Railway (CNI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of C$130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.32, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $96.53 and a one-year low of $80.95. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 834.8K.

Canadian National Railway Co. is engages in rail and related transportation business. The company’s services include integrated transportation services: rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services It offers movement of a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods including petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal and automotive. Canadian National Railway was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.