Canadian Railway (CNI) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.76, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Railway’s market cap is currently $49.69B and has a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network.