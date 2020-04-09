Canadian Railway (CNI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of C$107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.54, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Canadian Railway’s market cap is currently $57.37B and has a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.48.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.