Canadian Railway (CNI) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.03, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

Clarke has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Canadian Railway.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is ranked #5383 out of 6212 analysts.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.82, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.53 and a one-year low of $68.25. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 919.7K.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network.