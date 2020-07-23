Canadian Pacific (CP) Receives a Hold from National Bank

In a report released today, Cameron Doerksen from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific (CP), with a price target of C$375.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $274.91, close to its 52-week high of $280.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.3% and a 29.2% success rate. Doerksen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.39, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $280.53 and a one-year low of $173.26. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 463.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.