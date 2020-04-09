Canadian Pacific (CP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP), with a price target of C$352.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $269.97 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $275.14 and a one-year low of $173.26. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 517.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.