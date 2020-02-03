Canadian Pacific (CP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP) on January 31 and set a price target of $288.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.81, close to its 52-week high of $269.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.16, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $269.83 and a one-year low of $195.34. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 360.8K.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.