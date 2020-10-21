Canadian Pacific (CP) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP) today and set a price target of C$475.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $315.27, close to its 52-week high of $327.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $334.29, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.40 and a one-year low of $173.26. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 336.5K.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.