Canadian Pacific (CP) Gets a Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Levin maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP) on September 23 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $315.45, close to its 52-week high of $327.40.

Levin has an average return of 21.3% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Levin is ranked #5022 out of 7011 analysts.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.00, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $319.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.40 and a one-year low of $173.26. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 349.6K.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.