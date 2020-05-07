Canadian Natural (CNQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Canaccord Genuity gave Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tudor Pickering. Analyst Matt Murphy, CFA maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.41.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.13, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion and net profit of $597 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.83 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $776 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

