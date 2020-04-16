Canadian Natural (CNQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Stifel Nicolaus gave Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.03, representing a 79.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion and net profit of $597 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.83 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $776 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

