Canadian Natural (CNQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Raymond James gave Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.32, close to its 52-week low of $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $24.74 average price target, representing a 100.2% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 3.17M.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading; Midstream and Refining; Exploration and Production; and Head Office.