Canadian Natural (CNQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and RBC Capital gave Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.66, close to its 52-week low of $12.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Pembina Pipeline.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.70, a 106.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $452 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $588 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading; Midstream and Refining; Exploration and Production; and Head Office.