Canadian Natural (CNQ) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.01, close to its 52-week high of $32.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is ranked #2430 out of 5780 analysts.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.15.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $778 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $588 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.