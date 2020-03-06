Canadian Natural (CNQ) Gets a Hold Rating from National Bank

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ) today and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.60, close to its 52-week low of $22.23.

Wood has an average return of 23.8% when recommending Canadian Natural.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #3018 out of 6278 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $34.35 average price target.

Canadian Natural’s market cap is currently $28.68B and has a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.