Canadian Energy Company Revisited by TD Securities Analyst

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot Oil & Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $20.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.