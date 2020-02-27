Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Siebert Williams Shank & Co Analyst

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy (WPX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.0% and a 23.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

WPX Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.21.

The company has a one-year high of $15.33 and a one-year low of $8.79. Currently, WPX Energy has an average volume of 6.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPX in relation to earlier this year.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of oil, natural gas liquid, and gas properties. Its basin portfolio includes Delaware, Williston and San Juan. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

