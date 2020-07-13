Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Scotiabank Analyst

In a report released today, Matthew Sorenson from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorenson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Sorenson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Chesapeake Energy, Cimarex Energy, and Callon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas with a $6.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $3.23. Currently, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average volume of 2.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGY in relation to earlier this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.