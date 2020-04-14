Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 39.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Birchcliff Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a one-year high of $2.97 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 117.9K.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.