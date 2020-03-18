Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

In a report issued on March 16, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.6% and a 30.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.83, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southwestern Energy’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments.