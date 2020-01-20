Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy (DUK) on January 15 and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.85, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, UBS also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Duke Energy’s market cap is currently $68.68B and has a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DUK in relation to earlier this year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.