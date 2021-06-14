Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) on June 10 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.04, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy’s market cap is currently $895.6M and has a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNEYF in relation to earlier this year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.