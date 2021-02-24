Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

In a report issued on February 22, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.90.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.53.

The company has a one-year high of $1.23 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, Gran Tierra Energy has an average volume of 25.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.