Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kosmos Energy (KOS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.10.

Kosmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.67, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Renaissance also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.30 price target.

Based on Kosmos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $225 million and GAAP net loss of $37.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $357 million and had a net profit of $16.07 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.