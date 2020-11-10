Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

In a report issued on November 5, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kosmos Energy (KOS), with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.18, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #5184 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kosmos Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.30.

Based on Kosmos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $127 million and GAAP net loss of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $396 million and had a net profit of $16.84 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.