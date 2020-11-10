Canadian Energy Company Revisited by RBC Capital Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on November 5 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Earthstone Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.75, which is a 73.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.05 million and GAAP net loss of $5.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.2 million and had a net profit of $11.77 million.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.