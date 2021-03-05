Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Raymond James Analyst

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.50, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.69 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Southwestern Energy has an average volume of 20.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.