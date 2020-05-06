Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Oppenheimer Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Turbine.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.82, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Enphase Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and net profit of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.29 million and had a net profit of $709K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Benjamin John Kortlang, a Director at ENPH bought 27,428 shares for a total of $205,710.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.