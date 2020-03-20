Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Northland Securities Analyst

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -44.6% and a 13.8% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $23.75 average price target, which is a 332.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $688K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More on VNOM: