Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Northland Securities Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Talos Energy with a $16.25 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Talos Energy’s market cap is currently $1.01B and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TALO in relation to earlier this year.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.