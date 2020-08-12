Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Northland Securities Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -31.5% and a 21.7% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Goodrich Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.80 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Goodrich Petroleum has an average volume of 28.63K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It focuses on the Haynesville Shale in Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale formations in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.