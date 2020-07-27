Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Northland Securities Analyst

In a report issued on July 19, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goodrich Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Goodrich Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.99 million and net profit of $3.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.14 million and had a net profit of $448K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It focuses on the Haynesville Shale in Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale formations in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.