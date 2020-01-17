Canadian Energy Company Revisited by KeyBanc Analyst

In a report released today, Sophie Karp from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Eversource Energy (ES), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.76, close to its 52-week high of $87.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Consolidated Edison, NextEra Energy, and Southern Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eversource Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $87.60.

The company has a one-year high of $87.81 and a one-year low of $66.68. Currently, Eversource Energy has an average volume of 1.8M.

NSTAR Electric Co. engages in the generation and supply of electricity. It provides distribution and transmission services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of eastern and western Massachusetts; and also owns solar power facilities. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.