Canadian Energy Company Revisited by J.P. Morgan Analyst

J.P. Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) on January 15 and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.34.

Willi has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #5539 out of 7229 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.61, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.