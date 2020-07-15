Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Credit Suisse Analyst

In a report released today, Chris Baker from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.15.

Baker has an average return of 23.8% when recommending Viper Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is ranked #1406 out of 6769 analysts.

Viper Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.45 million and GAAP net loss of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.59 million and had a net profit of $33.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNOM in relation to earlier this year.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.