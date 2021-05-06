Canadian Energy Company Revisited by BMO Capital Analyst

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Hold rating on Sempra Energy (SRE) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Dominion Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sempra Energy with a $152.11 average price target, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $140.30 and a one-year low of $112.16. Currently, Sempra Energy has an average volume of 1.38M.

Sempra Energy is an energy service company which engages in the sale, distribution, storage and transportation of electricity and natural gas. The company has over 35 million customers across North America, with a strong focus on the most attractive markets including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market.