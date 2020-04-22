Canadian Energy Company Revisited by Barclays Analyst

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy (NEE) yesterday and set a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $235.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $259.45 average price target, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $246.00 price target.

Based on NextEra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion and net profit of $975 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.39 billion and had a net profit of $422 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.