Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) today and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Canadian Bank of Commerce has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $84.92, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Bank of Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $915 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $885 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment provides personal and business clients with financial advice, products, and services. The Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment offers banking and wealth management services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and families, as well as asset management services to institutional investors. The U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment includes commercial, personal and small business banking, and wealth management services. The Capital Markets segment consists of integrated global markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and top ranked research to corporate, government and, institutional clients. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the functional groups such as administration, client connectivity and innovation, finance, human resources and communications, internal audit, risk management, technology and operations, and other support groups. The company was founded on June 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.